Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $196.00 price objective on the software maker’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 11.24% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Synaptics is a leader in designing and marketing human interface solutions such as touchpads for notebook computers, capactive touch screen controllers for handsets and biometric fingerprint sensors for mobile devices. “

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on SYNA. Mizuho raised their price objective on Synaptics from $178.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Cowen cut their price objective on Synaptics from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. TheStreet raised Synaptics from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $220.00 price objective on shares of Synaptics in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on Synaptics from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $186.23.

Shares of NASDAQ SYNA opened at $176.20 on Wednesday. Synaptics has a one year low of $74.47 and a one year high of $191.99. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $179.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $153.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.89 billion, a PE ratio of 83.51, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.27.

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The software maker reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.18. Synaptics had a return on equity of 25.78% and a net margin of 5.94%. The company had revenue of $327.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $326.00 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.24 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Synaptics will post 8.49 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Jeffrey D. Buchanan sold 2,302 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.43, for a total value of $433,765.86. Following the sale, the director now owns 12,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,345,953.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Dean Warren Butler sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.50, for a total value of $127,875.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,295 shares of company stock worth $3,176,044 in the last three months. 0.85% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of Synaptics during the second quarter worth $30,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Synaptics in the third quarter valued at about $38,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Synaptics in the second quarter valued at about $94,000. Financial Enhancement Group LLC acquired a new position in Synaptics in the third quarter valued at about $202,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in Synaptics in the second quarter valued at about $175,000. Institutional investors own 92.47% of the company’s stock.

About Synaptics

Synaptics, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of human interface semiconductor solutions for electronic devices and products. It specializes in custom-designed human interface that enable people to interact with mobile computing, communications, entertainment, and other electronic devices.

