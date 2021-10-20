Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.49 EPS

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) issued its earnings results on Monday. The financial services provider reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.49, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Synchrony Financial had a return on equity of 27.59% and a net margin of 21.76%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.72 earnings per share.

Shares of NYSE:SYF traded down $0.45 on Wednesday, hitting $51.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 255,227 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,736,708. Synchrony Financial has a 12 month low of $24.47 and a 12 month high of $52.49. The company has a market capitalization of $29.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.80. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $49.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 30th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.70%. Synchrony Financial’s payout ratio is 33.85%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on SYF shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Synchrony Financial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $57.00 to $55.00 in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Synchrony Financial from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. JMP Securities began coverage on Synchrony Financial in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price target for the company. Citigroup upped their price target on Synchrony Financial from $51.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Synchrony Financial from $52.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Synchrony Financial currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.17.

About Synchrony Financial

Synchrony Financial engages in the provision of consumer financial services. It operates through three sales platforms: Retail Card, Payment Solutions, and CareCredit. The Retail Card platform is a provider of private label credit cards, and also provides Dual Cards and small-and medium-sized business credit products.

