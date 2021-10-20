Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV) Announces Earnings Results

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The bank reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.13, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Synovus Financial had a net margin of 28.77% and a return on equity of 14.65%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.89 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:SNV traded up $1.54 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $49.54. The company had a trading volume of 32,076 shares, compared to its average volume of 932,674. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $43.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.67, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.62. Synovus Financial has a one year low of $23.81 and a one year high of $50.51.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, September 16th were paid a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.66%. Synovus Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.77%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Synovus Financial from $51.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Stephens boosted their target price on shares of Synovus Financial from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Synovus Financial from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.35.

In other Synovus Financial news, Chairman Kessel D. Stelling sold 11,398 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $512,910.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark G. Holladay sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.13, for a total transaction of $64,695.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 59,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,579,130.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 18,539 shares of company stock valued at $830,130. Insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Synovus Financial stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) by 14.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,487,883 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 190,830 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 1.02% of Synovus Financial worth $65,288,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 76.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Synovus Financial

Synovus Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. The company operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Financial Management Services (FMS). The Community Banking business segment serves customers using a relationship-based approach through its branch, ATM, commercial, and private wealth network in addition to mobile, Internet, and telephone banking.

