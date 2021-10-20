Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV) Given New $54.00 Price Target at Raymond James

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV) had its price objective hoisted by equities researchers at Raymond James from $53.00 to $54.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the bank’s stock. Raymond James’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 11.46% from the company’s previous close.

SNV stock traded up $0.45 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $48.45. The stock had a trading volume of 2,404 shares, compared to its average volume of 932,674. The stock has a market cap of $7.10 billion, a PE ratio of 12.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.88. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.69. Synovus Financial has a 52-week low of $23.81 and a 52-week high of $50.51.

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The bank reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.13. Synovus Financial had a return on equity of 14.65% and a net margin of 28.77%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.89 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Synovus Financial will post 4.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Synovus Financial news, EVP Mark G. Holladay sold 1,500 shares of Synovus Financial stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.13, for a total transaction of $64,695.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 59,799 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,579,130.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Chairman Kessel D. Stelling sold 4,141 shares of Synovus Financial stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $186,345.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 18,539 shares of company stock valued at $830,130 in the last 90 days. 1.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNV. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of Synovus Financial by 74.3% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,642,903 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $72,090,000 after buying an additional 700,408 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in shares of Synovus Financial by 1,881.5% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 720,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $32,940,000 after acquiring an additional 683,663 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Synovus Financial by 18.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,969,975 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $130,323,000 after acquiring an additional 467,699 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Synovus Financial by 71.3% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 817,895 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $35,890,000 after acquiring an additional 340,356 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Synovus Financial by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,670,724 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $599,871,000 after acquiring an additional 309,710 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.40% of the company’s stock.

Synovus Financial Company Profile

Synovus Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. The company operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Financial Management Services (FMS). The Community Banking business segment serves customers using a relationship-based approach through its branch, ATM, commercial, and private wealth network in addition to mobile, Internet, and telephone banking.

