Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.13 EPS

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The bank reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.13, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Synovus Financial had a return on equity of 14.65% and a net margin of 28.77%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.89 earnings per share.

NYSE SNV traded up $0.67 on Wednesday, reaching $48.67. 4,818 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 932,674. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market cap of $7.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.62. Synovus Financial has a 12 month low of $23.81 and a 12 month high of $50.51.

Get Synovus Financial alerts:

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 16th were paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 15th. Synovus Financial’s payout ratio is currently 54.77%.

In other news, Chairman Kessel D. Stelling sold 4,141 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $186,345.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, EVP Mark G. Holladay sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.13, for a total value of $64,695.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 59,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,579,130.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 18,539 shares of company stock valued at $830,130. 1.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Synovus Financial stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) by 14.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,487,883 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 190,830 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 1.02% of Synovus Financial worth $65,288,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.40% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Raymond James increased their price objective on Synovus Financial from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.25.

Synovus Financial Company Profile

Synovus Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. The company operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Financial Management Services (FMS). The Community Banking business segment serves customers using a relationship-based approach through its branch, ATM, commercial, and private wealth network in addition to mobile, Internet, and telephone banking.

Featured Story: What are Bollinger Bands?

Receive News & Ratings for Synovus Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synovus Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.