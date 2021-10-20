Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.13 EPS

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The bank reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.13, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Synovus Financial had a return on equity of 14.65% and a net margin of 28.77%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.89 earnings per share.
NYSE SNV traded up $0.67 on Wednesday, reaching $48.67. 4,818 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 932,674. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market cap of $7.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.62. Synovus Financial has a 12 month low of $23.81 and a 12 month high of $50.51.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 16th were paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 15th. Synovus Financial’s payout ratio is currently 54.77%.
An institutional investor recently raised its position in Synovus Financial stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) by 14.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,487,883 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 190,830 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 1.02% of Synovus Financial worth $65,288,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.40% of the company’s stock.
Separately, Raymond James increased their price objective on Synovus Financial from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.25.
Synovus Financial Company Profile
Synovus Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. The company operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Financial Management Services (FMS). The Community Banking business segment serves customers using a relationship-based approach through its branch, ATM, commercial, and private wealth network in addition to mobile, Internet, and telephone banking.
