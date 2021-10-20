Taconic Capital Advisors LP Acquires 50,000 Shares of Montes Archimedes Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:MAAC)

Taconic Capital Advisors LP grew its holdings in Montes Archimedes Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:MAAC) by 8.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 650,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares during the quarter. Taconic Capital Advisors LP owned 1.27% of Montes Archimedes Acquisition worth $6,429,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Montes Archimedes Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $87,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in Montes Archimedes Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $1,282,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Montes Archimedes Acquisition by 11.1% during the first quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 107,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,047,000 after purchasing an additional 10,707 shares during the period. Periscope Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Montes Archimedes Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $9,292,000. Finally, Cowen Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Montes Archimedes Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $1,467,000. 63.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MAAC remained flat at $$9.35 on Wednesday. 365,330 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 317,252. Montes Archimedes Acquisition Corp. has a 1-year low of $9.32 and a 1-year high of $10.87. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.80 and a 200-day moving average of $9.85.

Montes Archimedes Acquisition Corp. focuses to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Menlo Park, California.

