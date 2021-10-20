Taconic Capital Advisors LP Acquires Shares of 283,396 Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. II (NASDAQ:DCRN)

Taconic Capital Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. II (NASDAQ:DCRN) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 283,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,797,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DCRN. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. II during the second quarter worth approximately $178,000. Segantii Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. II during the second quarter worth approximately $247,000. Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. II during the second quarter worth approximately $263,000. OTA Financial Group L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. II during the second quarter worth approximately $296,000. Finally, GAM Holding AG purchased a new stake in shares of Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. II during the second quarter worth approximately $345,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.53% of the company’s stock.

DCRN stock traded up $0.02 on Wednesday, reaching $9.93. 23,238 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 238,491. The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.88. Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. II has a twelve month low of $9.60 and a twelve month high of $10.10.

Separately, DA Davidson began coverage on Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. II in a report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock.

About Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. II

Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Corporation II is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Menlo Park, California.

