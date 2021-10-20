Taconic Capital Advisors LP Buys Shares of 210,000 Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP)

Taconic Capital Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 210,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $16,582,000. Ryman Hospitality Properties accounts for 0.5% of Taconic Capital Advisors LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Taconic Capital Advisors LP owned 0.38% of Ryman Hospitality Properties at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of RHP. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 21,225 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,676,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 24.5% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 997 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management raised its holdings in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 17,528 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,359,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 43,320 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,358,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 252.3% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 539 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. 90.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ryman Hospitality Properties stock traded down $1.22 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $83.61. The company had a trading volume of 4,707 shares, compared to its average volume of 469,935. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.97 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.45, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $82.12 and its 200-day moving average is $79.07. Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $37.71 and a fifty-two week high of $90.83.

Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($1.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.54). The company had revenue of $170.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $150.96 million. Ryman Hospitality Properties had a negative net margin of 79.64% and a negative return on equity of 240.52%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1063.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($1.65) EPS. Analysts anticipate that Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from $89.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $88.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, July 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Ryman Hospitality Properties has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.25.

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in owning and operating group-oriented, destination hotel assets in urban and resort markets. It operates through the following segments: Hospitality, Entertainment, and Corporate and Other. The Hospitality segment includes directly-owned hotel properties and hotel operations, as well as the Gaylord Rockies joint venture.

