Taconic Capital Advisors LP Makes New $9.72 Million Investment in Soaring Eagle Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SRNG)

Taconic Capital Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Soaring Eagle Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SRNG) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 975,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,721,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SRNG. Anson Funds Management LP acquired a new stake in Soaring Eagle Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,404,000. Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Soaring Eagle Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth about $20,050,000. MMCAP International Inc. SPC acquired a new position in shares of Soaring Eagle Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at about $17,167,000. P Schoenfeld Asset Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Soaring Eagle Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at about $10,064,000. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Soaring Eagle Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at about $9,248,000. 41.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SRNG stock traded up $2.49 on Wednesday, hitting $14.81. The company had a trading volume of 15,424,778 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,906,149. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.68. Soaring Eagle Acquisition Corp. has a twelve month low of $8.90 and a twelve month high of $11.50.

Soaring Eagle Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as Spinning Eagle Acquisition Corp and changed its name to Soaring Eagle Acquisition Corp.

