Taconic Capital Advisors LP Takes $5.14 Million Position in Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I (NASDAQ:ANZU)

Taconic Capital Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I (NASDAQ:ANZU) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 530,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,141,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. DLD Asset Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I during the second quarter valued at approximately $11,435,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I in the second quarter worth $12,439,000. Periscope Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I in the second quarter worth $973,000. EJF Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I in the second quarter worth $292,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I in the second quarter worth $698,000.

ANZU stock remained flat at $$9.73 during midday trading on Wednesday. The company had a trading volume of 108 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,828. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.70. Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I has a 12 month low of $9.61 and a 12 month high of $10.00.

Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Tampa, Florida.

