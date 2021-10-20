Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) Shares Acquired by Shay Capital LLC

Shay Capital LLC increased its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) by 43.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,496 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 1,057 shares during the quarter. Shay Capital LLC’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $420,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TSM. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA purchased a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Milestone Resources Group Ltd lifted its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 54.4% during the second quarter. Milestone Resources Group Ltd now owns 247 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 202.3% during the second quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 260 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. 16.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TSM stock opened at $116.96 on Wednesday. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 12 month low of $83.16 and a 12 month high of $142.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a market cap of $606.56 billion, a PE ratio of 31.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.89. The business’s 50 day moving average is $115.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $116.82.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be given a $0.4941 dividend. This represents a $1.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%. This is a boost from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 16th. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.72%.

TSM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Argus initiated coverage on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $123.05 price target for the company. Susquehanna raised shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “negative” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares raised shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “negative” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $126.76.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of integrated circuits and wafer semiconductor devices. Its chips are used in personal computers and peripheral products; information applications; wired and wireless communications systems products; automotive and industrial equipment including consumer electronics such as digital video compact disc player, digital television, game consoles, and digital cameras.

