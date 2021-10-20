Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) Stock Position Increased by Altman Advisors Inc.

Altman Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) by 7.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,046 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 724 shares during the period. Altman Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $1,306,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TSM. GQG Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 203.7% in the 2nd quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 9,205,116 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,105,795,000 after buying an additional 6,173,921 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 415.6% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,805,318 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $457,247,000 after purchasing an additional 3,067,269 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 22.1% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,730,800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,505,798,000 after purchasing an additional 2,302,444 shares during the period. Sanders Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 3.6% during the second quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 40,434,002 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,343,491,000 after purchasing an additional 1,391,488 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the first quarter worth $155,955,000. 16.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TSM stock traded down $0.32 on Wednesday, reaching $116.64. 137,283 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,009,418. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $115.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $116.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 1.92. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 12-month low of $83.16 and a 12-month high of $142.20. The company has a market capitalization of $604.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.89.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be paid a $0.4941 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%. This is an increase from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s payout ratio is 45.72%.

TSM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Susquehanna raised Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “negative” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “negative” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Cowen initiated coverage on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Monday, October 11th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $123.05 price target on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $126.76.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of integrated circuits and wafer semiconductor devices. Its chips are used in personal computers and peripheral products; information applications; wired and wireless communications systems products; automotive and industrial equipment including consumer electronics such as digital video compact disc player, digital television, game consoles, and digital cameras.

