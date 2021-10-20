Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $3.54 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect that Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) will post $3.54 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Targa Resources’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $3.74 billion and the lowest is $3.24 billion. Targa Resources reported sales of $2.12 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 67%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Targa Resources will report full year sales of $15.33 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $13.48 billion to $18.25 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $15.45 billion, with estimates ranging from $10.01 billion to $21.67 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Targa Resources.

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $3.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.36 billion. Targa Resources had a return on equity of 5.31% and a net margin of 2.60%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TRGP. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Targa Resources from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Targa Resources from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $42.52 price target (down from $45.00) on shares of Targa Resources in a report on Monday, July 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho increased their price target on Targa Resources from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on Targa Resources from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Targa Resources has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.36.

Shares of TRGP opened at $56.20 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The firm has a market cap of $12.85 billion, a PE ratio of 70.25 and a beta of 3.10. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.43. Targa Resources has a 12-month low of $15.21 and a 12-month high of $57.05.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 29th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 28th. Targa Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.10%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in Targa Resources by 68.0% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 630 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Targa Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in Targa Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Targa Resources by 156.7% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 901 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the period. Finally, Rockbridge Investment Management LCC purchased a new stake in Targa Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at about $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.05% of the company’s stock.

Targa Resources Company Profile

Targa Resources Corp. provides midstream natural gas and natural gas liquids services. It also provides gathering, storing, and terminaling crude oil and storing, terminaling, and selling refined petroleum products. It operates through the following business segments: Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation.

