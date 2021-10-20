Taseko Mines (TSE:TKO) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $2.45

Taseko Mines Limited (TSE:TKO) (NYSE:TGB)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$2.45 and traded as high as C$2.86. Taseko Mines shares last traded at C$2.81, with a volume of 526,170 shares changing hands.

TKO has been the subject of several recent research reports. National Bank Financial lowered their price target on shares of Taseko Mines to C$3.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Taseko Mines from C$3.25 to C$3.50 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. National Bankshares decreased their price target on shares of Taseko Mines from C$3.25 to C$3.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of Taseko Mines from C$2.75 to C$2.60 in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.55, a current ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 166.99. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$2.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$2.45. The company has a market capitalization of C$797.68 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.15.

Taseko Mines (TSE:TKO) (NYSE:TGB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported C$0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.04. The company had revenue of C$111.00 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Taseko Mines Limited will post 13.1 EPS for the current year.

In other Taseko Mines news, Director Kenneth William Pickering bought 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$2.49 per share, for a total transaction of C$37,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 35,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$87,150.

About Taseko Mines (TSE:TKO)

Taseko Mines Limited, a mining company, acquires, develops, and operates mineral properties. The company explores for copper, molybdenum, gold, niobium, and silver deposits. It holds 75% interest in the Gibraltar mine located in British Columbia. The company also holds 100% interest in Yellowhead copper project, the Aley niobium project, the Harmony Gold Project, and the New Prosperity gold and copper project located in British Columbia; and the Florence copper project located in Arizona.

