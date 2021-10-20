Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.84 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC) to post sales of $1.84 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Taylor Morrison Home’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.88 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.79 billion. Taylor Morrison Home posted sales of $1.70 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.2%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Taylor Morrison Home will report full-year sales of $7.80 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $7.44 billion to $7.92 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $8.53 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.19 billion to $8.67 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Taylor Morrison Home.

Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The construction company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.75 billion. Taylor Morrison Home had a net margin of 6.75% and a return on equity of 13.02%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on TMHC. BTIG Research lowered their price target on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $42.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Taylor Morrison Home from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. B. Riley reduced their target price on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $33.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $45.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.90.

In related news, CFO C. David Cone sold 271,518 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.40, for a total transaction of $7,439,593.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 132,048 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,618,115.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 5.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TMHC. Factorial Partners LLC lifted its position in Taylor Morrison Home by 2,981.0% during the 1st quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 1,178,174 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $38,240,000 after buying an additional 1,139,934 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Taylor Morrison Home by 170.6% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,034,556 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $27,209,000 after purchasing an additional 652,265 shares during the period. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. lifted its position in Taylor Morrison Home by 39.0% during the 2nd quarter. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 1,671,396 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $44,158,000 after purchasing an additional 469,352 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Taylor Morrison Home by 18.6% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,984,582 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $91,955,000 after purchasing an additional 468,710 shares during the period. Finally, Hodges Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Taylor Morrison Home by 80.9% during the 3rd quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,026,969 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $26,475,000 after purchasing an additional 459,378 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.97% of the company’s stock.

Taylor Morrison Home stock traded down $0.14 on Tuesday, hitting $27.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 975,679 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,191,365. The firm has a market cap of $3.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.22 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 5.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $27.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.96. Taylor Morrison Home has a one year low of $21.34 and a one year high of $33.06.

Taylor Morrison Home Company Profile

Taylor Morrison Home Corp. engages in the business of residential homebuilding and the development of lifestyle communities. It operates through the following segments: East, Central, West, and Financial Services. The East segment includes operations in Atlanta, Charlotte, Chicago, Orlando, Raleigh, Southwest Florida, and Tampa regions.

