TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the fifteen analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $69.25.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on TRP shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “hold” rating and set a C$68.00 target price on shares of TC Energy in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of TC Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $76.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of TC Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $75.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Monday, September 13th.

TC Energy stock traded up $0.52 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $54.96. 48,523 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,870,238. The company has a market cap of $53.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.79. TC Energy has a twelve month low of $38.80 and a twelve month high of $54.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The company has a fifty day moving average of $48.71 and a 200-day moving average of $49.37.

TC Energy (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The pipeline company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $2.59 billion for the quarter. TC Energy had a net margin of 16.25% and a return on equity of 14.84%. Equities research analysts expect that TC Energy will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a $0.6917 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $2.77 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.03%. TC Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 86.94%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in TC Energy by 123.8% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 508 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in TC Energy by 54.4% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 715 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in TC Energy by 25.5% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,250 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC increased its stake in TC Energy by 65.3% during the first quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 1,284 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aspire Private Capital LLC bought a new stake in TC Energy during the second quarter valued at $64,000. 69.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TC Energy Corporation engages in the provision of energy infrastructure services. It operates through the following business segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines, U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines, Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines, Liquids Pipelines, Power and Storage, and Corporate. The Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines segment consists of regulated natural gas pipelines.

