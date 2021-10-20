TD Securities Begins Coverage on goeasy (OTCMKTS:EHMEF)

Investment analysts at TD Securities assumed coverage on shares of goeasy (OTCMKTS:EHMEF) in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on EHMEF. Desjardins increased their price target on goeasy from C$190.00 to C$202.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Raymond James increased their price objective on goeasy from C$168.00 to C$182.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on goeasy from C$167.00 to C$196.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on goeasy from C$166.00 to C$207.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $194.40.

Shares of OTCMKTS EHMEF traded up $2.34 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $151.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 146 shares, compared to its average volume of 799. The business’s 50 day moving average is $156.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $132.75. goeasy has a 12-month low of $52.30 and a 12-month high of $170.00.

goeasy Ltd. engages in the provision of non-prime leasing and lending services. It operates through the following divisions: easyfinancial and easyhome. The easyfinancial segment lends consumers financial assistance. The easyhome segment represents furniture, electronics, computers, and appliances. The company was founded by Gordon J.

