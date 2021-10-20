Tekla World Healthcare Fund (NYSE:THW) Short Interest Down 25.3% in September

Tekla World Healthcare Fund (NYSE:THW) was the target of a large decline in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 137,300 shares, a decline of 25.3% from the September 15th total of 183,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 107,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.3 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of THW. Tradition Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Tekla World Healthcare Fund by 159.1% in the 2nd quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 2,315 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Tekla World Healthcare Fund by 31.7% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tekla World Healthcare Fund during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $209,000. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tekla World Healthcare Fund during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $223,000. Finally, Walleye Trading LLC bought a new position in Tekla World Healthcare Fund in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $269,000.

Tekla World Healthcare Fund stock remained flat at $$16.89 during trading hours on Wednesday. 102,930 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 166,561. The company’s fifty day moving average is $16.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.33. Tekla World Healthcare Fund has a 1 year low of $13.28 and a 1 year high of $17.92.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 20th will be given a $0.1167 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 19th.

Tekla World Healthcare Fund is a closed-end management investment company, which engages in investing in the healthcare industry. Its objective is to seek current income and long-term capital appreciation through investment companies engaged in the healthcare industry, including equity securities and debt securities.

