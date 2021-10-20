Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) Shares Sold by Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC reduced its holdings in Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) by 36.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 205,953 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 116,069 shares during the quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Teladoc Health were worth $34,248,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TDOC. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Teladoc Health in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Teladoc Health in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Gables Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Teladoc Health in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. PARK CIRCLE Co purchased a new position in shares of Teladoc Health in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Teladoc Health in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 79.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TDOC opened at $139.76 on Wednesday. Teladoc Health, Inc. has a 12 month low of $120.67 and a 12 month high of $308.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.65 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 4.00 and a quick ratio of 3.79. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $137.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $151.78.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The health services provider reported ($0.86) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by ($0.27). The business had revenue of $503.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $499.85 million. Teladoc Health had a negative return on equity of 1.29% and a negative net margin of 46.86%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 108.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.34) earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Teladoc Health, Inc. will post -3.53 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Teladoc Health news, insider Adam C. Vandervoort sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.09, for a total transaction of $274,180.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO David William Sides sold 3,420 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.38, for a total value of $527,979.60. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 14,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,230,945.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 23,057 shares of company stock valued at $3,385,864 over the last three months. Company insiders own 6.47% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Argus downgraded Teladoc Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Cowen reduced their price objective on Teladoc Health from $240.00 to $188.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Teladoc Health from $240.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. BTIG Research reduced their price objective on Teladoc Health from $300.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Teladoc Health in a research note on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $156.00 target price for the company. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $215.92.

Teladoc Health, Inc engages in the provision of telehealthcare services using a technology platform via mobile devices, the Internet, video and phone. Its portfolio of services and solutions covers medical subspecialties from non-urgent, episodic needs like flu and upper respiratory infections, to chronic, complicated medical conditions like cancer and congestive heart failure.

