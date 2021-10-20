Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) Shares Sold by Marshall Wace LLP

Marshall Wace LLP lowered its position in shares of Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) by 7.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 231,068 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 17,394 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP owned approximately 0.15% of Teladoc Health worth $38,423,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Teladoc Health during the second quarter valued at $30,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. acquired a new stake in Teladoc Health in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Gables Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Teladoc Health in the second quarter worth about $33,000. PARK CIRCLE Co acquired a new stake in Teladoc Health in the second quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Teladoc Health in the first quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors own 79.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Teladoc Health from $240.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on Teladoc Health from $220.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on Teladoc Health from $250.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Teladoc Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $225.00 to $153.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Teladoc Health in a report on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $156.00 price objective on the stock. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $215.92.

Shares of NYSE:TDOC opened at $139.76 on Wednesday. Teladoc Health, Inc. has a twelve month low of $120.67 and a twelve month high of $308.00. The firm has a market cap of $22.26 billion, a PE ratio of -24.65 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 3.79 and a current ratio of 4.00. The business has a fifty day moving average of $137.72 and a 200-day moving average of $151.78.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The health services provider reported ($0.86) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by ($0.27). Teladoc Health had a negative net margin of 46.86% and a negative return on equity of 1.29%. The business had revenue of $503.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $499.85 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.34) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 108.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Teladoc Health, Inc. will post -3.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Teladoc Health news, COO David William Sides sold 3,420 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.38, for a total transaction of $527,979.60. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 14,451 shares in the company, valued at $2,230,945.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Adam C. Vandervoort sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.09, for a total value of $274,180.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 23,057 shares of company stock worth $3,385,864. 6.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Teladoc Health, Inc engages in the provision of telehealthcare services using a technology platform via mobile devices, the Internet, video and phone. Its portfolio of services and solutions covers medical subspecialties from non-urgent, episodic needs like flu and upper respiratory infections, to chronic, complicated medical conditions like cancer and congestive heart failure.

