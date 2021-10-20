Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC) issued its earnings results on Monday. The communications equipment provider reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.02, Fidelity Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $56.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.16 billion. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) had a net margin of 8.49% and a return on equity of 24.33%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.20 earnings per share.

ERIC stock opened at $11.74 on Wednesday. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson has a 12-month low of $10.88 and a 12-month high of $15.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a market cap of $39.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.26, a PEG ratio of 9.86 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a 50 day moving average of $11.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.52.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Argus cut shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. UBS Group restated a “sell” rating on shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) in a report on Monday, July 19th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) in a research report on Monday, July 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.88.

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson engages in the provision of telecommunications equipment and related services to mobile and fixed network operators. It operates through the following segments: Networks, Digital Services, Managed Services, and Emerging Business and Other. The Networks segment supports all radio-access technologies and offer hardware, software and related services for both radio access and transport.

