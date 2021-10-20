Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC) issued its earnings results on Monday. The communications equipment provider reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.02, Fidelity Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $56.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.16 billion. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) had a net margin of 8.49% and a return on equity of 24.33%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.20 earnings per share.

ERIC stock opened at $11.74 on Wednesday. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson has a 12-month low of $10.88 and a 12-month high of $15.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a market cap of $39.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.26, a PEG ratio of 9.86 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a 50 day moving average of $11.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.52.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Argus cut shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. UBS Group restated a “sell” rating on shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) in a report on Monday, July 19th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) in a research report on Monday, July 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.88.

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) Company Profile

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson engages in the provision of telecommunications equipment and related services to mobile and fixed network operators. It operates through the following segments: Networks, Digital Services, Managed Services, and Emerging Business and Other. The Networks segment supports all radio-access technologies and offer hardware, software and related services for both radio access and transport.

