Tellurian (NASDAQ:TELL) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Tellurian (NASDAQ:TELL) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Tellurian Inc. develops low-cost liquefied natural gas projects. The Company owns and operates natural gas liquefaction and storage facilities and loading terminals. Tellurian Inc., formerly known as Magellan Petroleum Corporation, is based in Houston, United States. “

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Tellurian from $6.00 to $5.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. B. Riley assumed coverage on Tellurian in a report on Thursday, July 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Tellurian from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.83.

Shares of TELL opened at $3.67 on Wednesday. Tellurian has a 12 month low of $0.80 and a 12 month high of $5.76. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $3.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.29. The stock has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a PE ratio of -14.12 and a beta of 2.72.

Tellurian (NASDAQ:TELL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $25.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.69 million. Tellurian had a negative return on equity of 63.23% and a negative net margin of 173.31%. As a group, analysts predict that Tellurian will post -0.21 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Tellurian during the first quarter worth $30,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Tellurian by 55.1% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 16,363 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 5,815 shares during the last quarter. KLCM Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Tellurian during the 2nd quarter worth about $46,000. Platform Technology Partners acquired a new position in shares of Tellurian during the 2nd quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in shares of Tellurian during the 2nd quarter worth about $50,000. 29.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Tellurian Company Profile

Tellurian, Inc engages in producing natural gas and investing in natural gas projects. It develops a portfolio of natural gas production, LNG marketing, and infrastructure assets that includes an LNG terminal facility and an associated pipeline in southwest Louisiana. The company was founded by Charif Souki and Martin Houston in 1957 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

