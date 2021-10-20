Ten Entertainment Group (LON:TEG) Sets New 52-Week High at $280.00

Ten Entertainment Group plc (LON:TEG) reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 280 ($3.66) and last traded at GBX 275 ($3.59), with a volume of 36913 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 275 ($3.59).

TEG has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 300 ($3.92) target price on shares of Ten Entertainment Group in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 300 ($3.92) price target on shares of Ten Entertainment Group in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 300 ($3.92) price target on shares of Ten Entertainment Group in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 307 ($4.01).

The firm has a market capitalization of £187.95 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,018.39, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.34. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 260.40 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 250.28.

In other Ten Entertainment Group news, insider Graham Blackwell sold 26,437 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 263 ($3.44), for a total value of £69,529.31 ($90,840.49).

About Ten Entertainment Group (LON:TEG)

Ten Entertainment Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in tenpin bowling operations in the United Kingdom. The company operates 46 bowling sites with approximately 1,100 bowling lanes under the Tenpin brand. It also provides amusement machine, table-tennis, soft play, laser game, pool table, restaurant, and bar services.

