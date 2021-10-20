TenUp One Day Trading Volume Tops $1.01 Million (TUP)

TenUp (CURRENCY:TUP) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on October 20th. One TenUp coin can now be bought for about $0.31 or 0.00000460 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, TenUp has traded 3.8% higher against the dollar. TenUp has a market capitalization of $8.71 million and approximately $1.01 million worth of TenUp was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00000759 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded 12.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.56 or 0.00026418 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00000936 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000309 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded up 15.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0745 or 0.00000112 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded down 25.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0173 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Helix (HLIX) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0073 or 0.00000011 BTC.

CashHand (CHND) traded 41.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000287 BTC.

NestEGG Coin (EGG) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000182 BTC.

About TenUp

TenUp is a coin. TenUp’s total supply is 235,402,091 coins and its circulating supply is 28,477,485 coins. The official website for TenUp is www.tenup.io . TenUp’s official Twitter account is @TenupNation and its Facebook page is accessible here

TenUp Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TenUp directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TenUp should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TenUp using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

