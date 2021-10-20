Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA) Holdings Lifted by Ensign Peak Advisors Inc

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA) by 20.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,350 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,500 shares during the quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries were worth $439,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 196.2% during the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 4,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 2,716 shares during the last quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 86.0% during the second quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. now owns 4,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,973 shares during the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 18.5% during the second quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 1,161 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries during the first quarter valued at $88,000. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries during the second quarter valued at $86,000. 51.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, VP Hafrun Fridriksdottir sold 50,860 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.95, for a total transaction of $506,057.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.74% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries stock opened at $10.07 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.96. The company has a market cap of $11.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited has a 1 year low of $8.24 and a 1 year high of $13.30.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.04. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries had a positive return on equity of 23.88% and a negative net margin of 23.98%. The company had revenue of $3.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.03 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on TEVA shares. Raymond James reduced their target price on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.13.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Company Profile

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. engages in the development and production of medicines. Its products include medicines for cardiovascular diseases, pain relievers, obesity, cancer and supportive care, infectious diseases and human immunodeficiency viruses, and colds and coughs. The firm operates through following geographical segments: North America, Europe and International Markets.

