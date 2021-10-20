TFI International (TSE:TFII) Stock Price Up 1.9%

TFI International Inc. (TSE:TFII)’s stock price rose 1.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$139.23 and last traded at C$139.08. Approximately 254,266 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 19% from the average daily volume of 313,833 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$136.43.

TFII has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TD Securities lowered shares of TFI International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the company from C$150.00 to C$155.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a C$94.00 price objective on shares of TFI International in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a C$110.00 price objective on shares of TFI International in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Cormark raised their price objective on TFI International from C$135.00 to C$155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their target price on shares of TFI International from C$144.00 to C$158.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$121.97.

The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 104.19. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$138.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$121.47. The company has a market capitalization of C$12.87 billion and a PE ratio of 21.76.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 15th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 28th. TFI International’s payout ratio is currently 13.87%.

In related news, Director Alain Bédard sold 35,356 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$141.47, for a total value of C$5,001,919.39. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,165,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$589,255,417.11. Insiders have sold 100,712 shares of company stock valued at $14,304,279 in the last three months.

About TFI International (TSE:TFII)

TFI International Inc provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates through Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), Truckload (TL), and Logistics segments. The Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items.

