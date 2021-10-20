The Andersons, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANDE) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

The Andersons, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANDE) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, three have issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $37.00.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on ANDE shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Andersons from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Seaport Res Ptn raised The Andersons from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Seaport Global Securities raised The Andersons from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Lake Street Capital initiated coverage on The Andersons in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. Finally, TheStreet raised The Andersons from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, September 20th.

In other news, VP Anne G. Rex sold 3,331 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.96, for a total value of $103,127.76. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 20,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $646,971.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 7.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of The Andersons by 2,101.2% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,893 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,807 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of The Andersons by 17.7% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,446 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. grew its position in shares of The Andersons by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 7,384 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in shares of The Andersons in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $234,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new position in shares of The Andersons in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $272,000. 76.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:ANDE opened at $31.31 on Wednesday. The Andersons has a 52 week low of $18.02 and a 52 week high of $34.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.32. The company’s fifty day moving average is $30.28 and its 200-day moving average is $29.69. The company has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of 14.23 and a beta of 0.68.

The Andersons (NASDAQ:ANDE) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.70. The Andersons had a net margin of 0.71% and a return on equity of 6.47%. The company had revenue of $3.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.42 billion. On average, analysts forecast that The Andersons will post 2.26 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be paid a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.24%. The Andersons’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 777.78%.

About The Andersons

The Andersons, Inc is an agricultural rooted diversified company, which engages in railcar leasing and repair, turf products production, and consumer retailing. It operates through the following business segments: Trade, Ethanol, Plant Nutrient, and Rail. The Trade segment specializes in the movement of physical commodities such as whole grains, grains products, feed ingredients, frac sand, domestic fuel products, and other agricultural commodities.

