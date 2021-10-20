The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited (NYSE:NTB) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited (NYSE:NTB) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 358,600 shares, an increase of 27.6% from the September 15th total of 281,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 106,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.4 days. Approximately 0.7% of the company’s stock are short sold.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on NTB shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from $41.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th.

Shares of NTB stock traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $39.01. The stock had a trading volume of 7,882 shares, compared to its average volume of 129,231. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.68 and a beta of 1.95. The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son has a 12-month low of $25.02 and a 12-month high of $41.36. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $34.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.86.

The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son (NYSE:NTB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The bank reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $123.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $122.70 million. The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son had a net margin of 30.00% and a return on equity of 16.63%. Analysts expect that The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son will post 3.29 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 10th were issued a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 9th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.51%. The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.89%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son during the 2nd quarter worth about $46,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son in the second quarter valued at about $60,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 780.0% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,036 shares of the bank’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 2,691 shares in the last quarter. 62.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son

The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Ltd. provides community banking and wealth management business. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Bermuda, the Cayman Islands, Guernsey, The Bahamas, Switzerland, and the United Kingdom. The Bermuda and the Cayman Islands segment offers a range of retail and corporate banking services to individuals, local businesses, captive insurers, reinsurance companies, trust companies, and hedge funds.

