The Brink’s (BCO) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

The Brink’s (NYSE:BCO) will be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, October 27th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.84 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

The Brink’s (NYSE:BCO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The business services provider reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. The Brink’s had a return on equity of 100.82% and a net margin of 0.95%. The company’s revenue was up 27.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.71 EPS. On average, analysts expect The Brink’s to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE BCO opened at $61.50 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.06 billion, a PE ratio of 82.00 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.93. The Brink’s has a twelve month low of $41.81 and a twelve month high of $84.72. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $75.31.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 5th. The Brink’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.28%.

In other The Brink’s news, SVP Raphael J. Shemanski sold 3,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.20, for a total value of $300,960.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Michael F. Beech sold 12,476 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $998,080.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 27,466 shares of company stock valued at $2,194,240 over the last 90 days. 3.64% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut The Brink’s from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th.

About The Brink’s

The Brink’s Co provides secure logistics and cash management services. It operates through the following segments: North America, South America and Rest of World. Its logistics and security solutions include cash-in-transit, ATM replenishment & maintenance, and cash management & payment services, such as vault outsourcing, money processing, intelligent safe services, and international transportation of valuables.

