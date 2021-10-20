The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.00 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $1.00 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for The Carlyle Group’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.68 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.28. The Carlyle Group posted earnings of $0.40 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 150%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, October 28th.

On average, analysts expect that The Carlyle Group will report full year earnings of $3.48 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.15 to $4.01. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $3.71 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.36 to $4.17. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow The Carlyle Group.

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $919.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $674.76 million. The Carlyle Group had a net margin of 38.32% and a return on equity of 26.95%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on CG shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of The Carlyle Group from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded The Carlyle Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $53.00 to $58.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. CIBC upgraded The Carlyle Group to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. TheStreet raised The Carlyle Group from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on The Carlyle Group from $51.50 to $54.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, The Carlyle Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.17.

Shares of NASDAQ:CG opened at $53.01 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. The Carlyle Group has a fifty-two week low of $24.43 and a fifty-two week high of $53.27. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $48.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.64. The stock has a market cap of $18.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.34 and a beta of 1.38.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 9th. The Carlyle Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.78%.

In related news, insider Bruce M. Larson sold 860 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.80, for a total value of $41,968.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Carlyle Group Management L.L.C sold 192,235 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.65, for a total transaction of $10,505,642.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 10,929,792 shares of company stock valued at $532,749,616. 36.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in The Carlyle Group by 33.4% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 87,008 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,044,000 after buying an additional 21,788 shares during the period. Ossiam purchased a new stake in shares of The Carlyle Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $695,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in The Carlyle Group during the first quarter worth $5,514,000. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in The Carlyle Group by 11.4% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,886,380 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $134,159,000 after acquiring an additional 296,467 shares during the period. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its position in shares of The Carlyle Group by 73.0% in the first quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 110,913 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,077,000 after buying an additional 46,813 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 39.48% of the company’s stock.

The Carlyle Group Company Profile

The Carlyle Group, Inc engages in a multi-product global alternative asset management. It operates though the following segments: Corporate Private Equity, Real Assets, Global Credit, and Investment Solutions. The Corporate Private Equity segment focuses on buyout, and growth capital funds, which pursue a variety of corporate investments of different sizes and growth potentials.

