The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG) Stake Lowered by Neuberger Berman Group LLC

Neuberger Berman Group LLC cut its stake in shares of The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG) by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 398,588 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 47,104 shares during the quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC’s holdings in The Carlyle Group were worth $18,409,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of CG. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The Carlyle Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of The Carlyle Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in The Carlyle Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $109,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new position in The Carlyle Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $117,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in The Carlyle Group by 13.4% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,545 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. 39.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised The Carlyle Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $57.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. BMO Capital Markets upgraded The Carlyle Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $59.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Citigroup upped their target price on The Carlyle Group from $51.50 to $54.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. TheStreet upgraded The Carlyle Group from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, CIBC upgraded The Carlyle Group to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.17.

In other The Carlyle Group news, Director Daniel A. D’aniello sold 5,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.80, for a total transaction of $234,000,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director David M. Rubenstein sold 1,900,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.80, for a total value of $90,820,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 35,149,644 shares in the company, valued at $1,680,152,983.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 10,929,792 shares of company stock worth $532,749,616 over the last ninety days. 36.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CG opened at $53.01 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $48.74 and a 200-day moving average of $45.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.34 and a beta of 1.38. The Carlyle Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $24.43 and a 12-month high of $53.27. The company has a quick ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67.

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.27. The Carlyle Group had a return on equity of 26.95% and a net margin of 38.32%. The company had revenue of $919.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $674.76 million. On average, analysts expect that The Carlyle Group Inc. will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 9th. The Carlyle Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.78%.

About The Carlyle Group

The Carlyle Group, Inc engages in a multi-product global alternative asset management. It operates though the following segments: Corporate Private Equity, Real Assets, Global Credit, and Investment Solutions. The Corporate Private Equity segment focuses on buyout, and growth capital funds, which pursue a variety of corporate investments of different sizes and growth potentials.

