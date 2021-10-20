The Drilling Company of 1972 A/S (OTCMKTS:DDRLF) Stock Rating Lowered by Pareto Securities

The Drilling Company of 1972 A/S (OTCMKTS:DDRLF) was downgraded by Pareto Securities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on DDRLF. SEB Equities raised The Drilling Company of 1972 A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded The Drilling Company of 1972 A/S from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from 190.00 to 220.00 in a report on Monday, August 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. SEB Equity Research raised The Drilling Company of 1972 A/S to a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 15th. DNB Markets raised The Drilling Company of 1972 A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $285.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of The Drilling Company of 1972 A/S in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $268.33.

Get The Drilling Company of 1972 A/S alerts:

DDRLF opened at $38.92 on Wednesday. The Drilling Company of 1972 A/S has a 52-week low of $20.60 and a 52-week high of $44.46. The business’s fifty day moving average is $37.71 and its 200-day moving average is $40.33.

The Drilling Company of 1972 A/S provides offshore drilling rig services to oil and gas companies worldwide. The company operates through North Sea Jack-Up Rigs and International Floaters segment. It owns and operates a fleet of 22 offshore drilling rigs, including 14 jack-up rigs, 4 semi-submersible rigs, and 4 drillships.

Further Reading: Trade Deficit

Receive News & Ratings for The Drilling Company of 1972 A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Drilling Company of 1972 A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.