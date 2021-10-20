The ExOne Company (NASDAQ:XONE) Short Interest Update

The ExOne Company (NASDAQ:XONE) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 914,400 shares, a decline of 23.2% from the September 15th total of 1,190,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 590,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.5 days. Currently, 5.3% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in XONE. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new stake in shares of The ExOne in the first quarter valued at about $382,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of The ExOne by 27.4% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,857 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 615 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The ExOne by 26.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,023,090 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,084,000 after buying an additional 211,084 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of The ExOne by 778.6% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 12,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $386,000 after buying an additional 10,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of The ExOne in the first quarter valued at about $79,000. 47.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The ExOne from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Canaccord Genuity downgraded shares of The ExOne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $31.00 to $25.50 in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Alliance Global Partners downgraded shares of The ExOne from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $25.50 in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of The ExOne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $25.50 in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.92.

NASDAQ XONE opened at $22.40 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $23.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.97. The ExOne has a 1 year low of $9.20 and a 1 year high of $66.48. The company has a market capitalization of $497.68 million, a PE ratio of -23.83 and a beta of 1.38.

The ExOne (NASDAQ:XONE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The industrial products company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25). The ExOne had a negative net margin of 28.49% and a negative return on equity of 16.11%. The business had revenue of $18.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.55 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The ExOne will post -0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The ExOne Company Profile

The ExOne Co engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of three-dimensional (3D) printing machines. It offers 3D printing solutions to industrial customers in the aerospace, automotive, heavy equipment, energy, and oil and gas industries. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in North Huntingdon, PA.

