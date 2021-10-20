The Graph (GRT) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $166.70 Million

The Graph (CURRENCY:GRT) traded up 6.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on October 20th. Over the last seven days, The Graph has traded up 18.6% against the US dollar. The Graph has a total market cap of $3.89 billion and $166.70 million worth of The Graph was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One The Graph coin can currently be purchased for about $0.83 or 0.00001287 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001559 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.16 or 0.00040792 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00002311 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $123.93 or 0.00193212 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $60.54 or 0.00094382 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001559 BTC.

The Graph Coin Profile

The Graph is a coin. It was first traded on December 15th, 2020. The Graph’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,715,735,200 coins. The Graph’s official Twitter account is @GoRecruit_EN and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for The Graph is https://reddit.com/r/thegraph and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for The Graph is thegraph.com/blog . The Graph’s official website is thegraph.com

According to CryptoCompare, “The Graph is an indexing protocol for querying data for networks like Ethereum and IPFS, powering many applications in both DeFi and the broader Web3 ecosystem. Anyone can build and publish open APIs, called subgraphs, that applications can query using GraphQL to retrieve blockchain data. There is a hosted service in production that makes it easy for developers to get started building on The Graph and the decentralized network will be launching later this year. The Graph currently supports indexing data from Ethereum, IPFS and POA, with more networks coming soon. “

Buying and Selling The Graph

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as The Graph directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire The Graph should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase The Graph using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

