The Graystone Company, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GYST) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

The Graystone Company, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GYST) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 15,000 shares, a decrease of 21.5% from the September 15th total of 19,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,576,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Shares of GYST opened at $0.03 on Wednesday. The Graystone has a 12-month low of $0.00 and a 12-month high of $0.10. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.02.
About The Graystone
