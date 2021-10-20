The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $2.31 Billion

Analysts expect The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) to announce sales of $2.31 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for The Hershey’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $2.35 billion and the lowest is $2.27 billion. The Hershey posted sales of $2.22 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 4.1%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, October 28th.

On average, analysts expect that The Hershey will report full year sales of $8.82 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $8.75 billion to $8.88 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $9.02 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.84 billion to $9.10 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for The Hershey.

The Hershey (NYSE:HSY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.05. The Hershey had a return on equity of 63.62% and a net margin of 16.52%. The company had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.85 billion.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on HSY shares. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on The Hershey from $182.00 to $194.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on The Hershey in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. They set a “hold” rating and a $180.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on The Hershey from $175.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on The Hershey from $188.00 to $189.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on The Hershey from $190.00 to $191.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $179.91.

In other The Hershey news, major shareholder Hershey Trust Co sold 5,500 shares of The Hershey stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.48, for a total transaction of $981,640.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 59,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,589,218.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michele Buck sold 5,000 shares of The Hershey stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.93, for a total transaction of $889,650.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 175,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,226,181.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 22,221 shares of company stock worth $3,939,955. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HSY. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in The Hershey by 17,356.3% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 764,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,206,000 after acquiring an additional 760,380 shares during the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new position in The Hershey in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $129,513,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in The Hershey by 144.0% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,113,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,871,000 after acquiring an additional 656,943 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in The Hershey by 114.5% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,106,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,878,000 after acquiring an additional 590,867 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new position in The Hershey in the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,608,000. Institutional investors own 52.34% of the company’s stock.

NYSE HSY traded up $0.49 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $180.19. 610,491 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 890,368. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $176.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $173.05. The Hershey has a 1 year low of $135.83 and a 1 year high of $182.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The company has a market cap of $37.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.36.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th were given a dividend of $0.901 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.00%. This is a boost from The Hershey’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 19th. The Hershey’s payout ratio is presently 57.23%.

The Hershey Company Profile

The Hershey Co engages in the manufacture and market of chocolate and sugar confectionery products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: North America; and International and Other. The North America segment is responsible for the traditional chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery market position of the company, as well as its grocery and snacks market positions, in the United States and Canada.

