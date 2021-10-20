The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $376.00 target price on the home improvement retailer’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Shares of Home Depot have risen and outpaced the industry year to date. The company boasts a robust surprise trend with fifth straight quarter of earnings and sales beat in second-quarter fiscal 2021. Results gained from continued demand for home-improvement projects, robust housing market and ongoing investments. The company is effectively adapting to the demand for renovations and construction activities, driven by prudent investments. It is gaining from growth in Pro and DIY customer categories as well as digital momentum. However, in the second quarter, the company witnessed year-over-year moderation in its comparable store sales growth. This was due to lapping of the high demand environment for home-improvement projects seen last year. Soft gross margin, stemming from increased penetration of lumber, has also been a drag.”

Several other research firms have also commented on HD. Loop Capital lowered shares of The Home Depot from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their target price for the company from $370.00 to $325.00 in a report on Friday, October 8th. OTR Global lowered shares of The Home Depot to a positive rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of The Home Depot from $380.00 to $369.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of The Home Depot from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, DA Davidson reissued a neutral rating on shares of The Home Depot in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $344.61.

Shares of NYSE:HD opened at $357.99 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $332.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $324.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $377.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.18, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.02. The Home Depot has a one year low of $246.59 and a one year high of $358.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.31, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.35.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.43 by $0.10. The Home Depot had a net margin of 10.55% and a return on equity of 709.19%. The firm had revenue of $41.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.74 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.02 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Home Depot will post 14.45 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd were given a $1.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.84%. The Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is 54.86%.

In related news, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 1,154 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.62, for a total value of $375,765.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Craig A. Menear sold 68,468 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.46, for a total transaction of $22,283,595.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 74,622 shares of company stock valued at $24,302,611. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HD. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of The Home Depot by 8.6% in the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 128,358 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $42,135,000 after acquiring an additional 10,168 shares during the period. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA grew its stake in shares of The Home Depot by 1.1% in the third quarter. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA now owns 21,166 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $6,947,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the period. Falcon Wealth Planning grew its stake in shares of The Home Depot by 29.5% in the third quarter. Falcon Wealth Planning now owns 913 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $300,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the period. Central Bank & Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of The Home Depot by 4.9% in the third quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 6,143 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,017,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the period. Finally, Vigilare Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of The Home Depot by 0.9% in the third quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management now owns 7,540 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,475,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.97% of the company’s stock.

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

