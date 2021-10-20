The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA) Shares Sold by Carlson Capital L P

Carlson Capital L P reduced its holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA) by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 281,859 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 13,454 shares during the quarter. Carlson Capital L P’s holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group were worth $13,129,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 7.5% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 461,004 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $21,473,000 after acquiring an additional 32,132 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 82.0% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 387,760 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $18,062,000 after acquiring an additional 174,660 shares during the last quarter. Alpine Global Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 48.2% in the second quarter. Alpine Global Management LLC now owns 132,634 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,178,000 after acquiring an additional 43,130 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 1.7% in the second quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 678,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,605,000 after acquiring an additional 11,547 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 4.9% in the second quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 5,491 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $256,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. 26.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get The Liberty SiriusXM Group alerts:

The Liberty SiriusXM Group stock traded up $1.05 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $49.43. 1,927 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 599,154. The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a 52-week low of $34.14 and a 52-week high of $50.57. The company has a market capitalization of $16.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.50 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.30.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The technology company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter. The Liberty SiriusXM Group had a positive return on equity of 2.18% and a negative net margin of 6.49%. The company had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter.

Separately, Barclays reduced their price objective on The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.50.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group Profile

Liberty Media Corp. engages in the operation media, communications, and entertainment businesses. It operates through the following segments: Sirius XM Holdings, Formula 1, and Corporate and Other. The Sirius XM Holdings segment refers to the complementary audio entertainment businesses, Sirius XM and Pandora.

See Also: Dual Listing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LSXMA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA).

Receive News & Ratings for The Liberty SiriusXM Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Liberty SiriusXM Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.