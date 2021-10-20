The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Acquires 2,350 Shares of Avid Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVID)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of Avid Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVID) by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,639 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,350 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Avid Technology were worth $808,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Avid Technology by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,511,448 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $98,326,000 after acquiring an additional 125,437 shares during the period. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in Avid Technology during the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,440,000. Atika Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Avid Technology during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,878,000. Rubric Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in Avid Technology by 20.3% during the 1st quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 1,203,156 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,399,000 after purchasing an additional 203,156 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Avid Technology by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 892,422 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $18,839,000 after purchasing an additional 93,474 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.50% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. B. Riley lifted their price target on Avid Technology from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Maxim Group lifted their price objective on Avid Technology from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.00.

In related news, Director Nancy Hawthorne sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.96, for a total transaction of $32,450.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Robert M. Bakish sold 13,389 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.62, for a total value of $490,305.18. Following the sale, the director now owns 728,842 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,690,194.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 32,713 shares of company stock worth $1,136,305. Corporate insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AVID opened at $29.43 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of 49.88 and a beta of 1.37. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $27.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.82. Avid Technology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.21 and a fifty-two week high of $40.48.

Avid Technology (NASDAQ:AVID) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.02. Avid Technology had a negative return on equity of 29.86% and a net margin of 6.89%. The firm had revenue of $94.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $91.34 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Avid Technology, Inc. will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Avid Technology Company Profile

Avid Technology, Inc engages in the provision of technology services for media and entertainment industry. It develops, markets, sells, and supports software and integrated solutions for video and audio content creation, management and distribution. The company was founded by William J. Warner in September 1987 and is headquartered in Burlington, MA.

