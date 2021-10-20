The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Acquires New Holdings in Gevo, Inc. (NASDAQ:GEVO)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in Gevo, Inc. (NASDAQ:GEVO) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 109,360 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $795,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in Gevo in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,216,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Gevo by 6,081.9% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 336,172 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,298,000 after purchasing an additional 330,734 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Gevo by 76.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,537,949 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $15,087,000 after purchasing an additional 667,928 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Gevo during the 2nd quarter worth about $474,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in shares of Gevo during the 2nd quarter worth about $151,000. 36.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, VP Geoffrey Thomas Jr. Williams sold 51,316 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.02, for a total value of $411,554.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

GEVO opened at $6.84 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 15.24 and a current ratio of 15.34. Gevo, Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.95 and a 1 year high of $15.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a PE ratio of -18.00 and a beta of 3.18.

Gevo (NASDAQ:GEVO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The energy company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.04). Gevo had a negative return on equity of 11.81% and a negative net margin of 4,297.25%. The company had revenue of $0.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.58 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Gevo, Inc. will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GEVO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Gevo in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a C$10.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Gevo from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Gevo, Inc is a renewable chemicals and next generation biofuels company, which focuses on the development and commercialization of renewable alternatives to petroleum-based products. It operates through the following segments: Gevo; Gevo Development and Agri-Energy. The Gevo segment focuses in the research and development activities related to the future production of isobutanol, including the development of the firm’s proprietary biocatalysts, the production and sale of renewable jet and other fuels, the retrofit process, and the next generation of chemicals and biofuels that will be based on the company’s isobutanol technology.

