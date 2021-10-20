The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Buys 315 Shares of Ichor Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:ICHR)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of Ichor Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:ICHR) by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 15,351 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Ichor were worth $826,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ichor during the first quarter valued at about $47,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Ichor by 571.3% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,356 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,154 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in Ichor by 236.8% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,640 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 1,153 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Ichor by 372.3% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,305 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 1,817 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new stake in Ichor during the second quarter valued at about $151,000. 82.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ICHR opened at $40.54 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.48. The company has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.94 and a beta of 2.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.73 and a quick ratio of 1.89. Ichor Holdings, Ltd. has a 1-year low of $22.33 and a 1-year high of $63.42.

Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $282.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $285.00 million. Ichor had a net margin of 5.94% and a return on equity of 19.50%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Ichor Holdings, Ltd. will post 3.36 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Ichor news, COO Kevin M. Canty sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.11, for a total transaction of $431,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Iain Mackenzie sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.14, for a total transaction of $100,350.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,864 shares in the company, valued at $717,060.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on ICHR shares. B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of Ichor from $78.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ichor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.50.

Ichor Holdings Ltd. engages in designing, engineering, and manufacturing fluid delivery subsystems for semiconductor capital equipment. It offers gas and chemical delivery systems, which are key elements of the process tools used in the manufacturing of semiconductor devices. The firm also manufactures precision machined components, weldments, and proprietary products for use in fluid delivery systems for direct sales to its customers.

