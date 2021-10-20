The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Has $847,000 Position in The Buckle, Inc. (NYSE:BKE)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in The Buckle, Inc. (NYSE:BKE) by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,035 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 676 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in The Buckle were worth $847,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BKE. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in The Buckle by 54.5% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 33,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,326,000 after buying an additional 11,914 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of The Buckle by 68.0% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 55,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,193,000 after acquiring an additional 22,593 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of The Buckle by 77.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 115,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,521,000 after acquiring an additional 50,325 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of The Buckle by 9.4% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 241,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,477,000 after acquiring an additional 20,768 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of The Buckle by 12.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 479,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,819,000 after acquiring an additional 54,549 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.08% of the company’s stock.

The Buckle stock opened at $42.54 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.71 and a beta of 1.14. The Buckle, Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.52 and a 1-year high of $50.79. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.49.

The Buckle (NYSE:BKE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 19th. The company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $295.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $295.10 million. The Buckle had a net margin of 18.55% and a return on equity of 49.17%. As a group, analysts predict that The Buckle, Inc. will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be paid a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 14th. The Buckle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.62%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Buckle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th.

In other The Buckle news, CEO Dennis H. Nelson sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.14, for a total value of $662,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In the last quarter, insiders sold 60,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,606,400. Corporate insiders own 40.80% of the company’s stock.

The Buckle, Inc engages in retailing of casual apparel, footwear, and accessories for men and women. It offers brands such as BKE, Buckle Black, Red by BKE, Daytrip denim, Gimmicks, Gilded Intent, FITZ + EDDI, Willow & Root denim, Outpost Makers, Departwest, Reclaim, Nova Industries, and Veece. The company was founded by David Hirschfeld in 1948 and is headquartered in Kearney, NE.

