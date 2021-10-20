The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Has $886,000 Stake in Enerpac Tool Group Corp. (NYSE:EPAC)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company trimmed its stake in shares of Enerpac Tool Group Corp. (NYSE:EPAC) by 1.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,268 shares of the company’s stock after selling 641 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Enerpac Tool Group were worth $886,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in EPAC. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Enerpac Tool Group by 83.3% during the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,516,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,374,000 after purchasing an additional 689,252 shares in the last quarter. SG Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Enerpac Tool Group during the second quarter worth approximately $6,137,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Enerpac Tool Group by 10.9% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 954,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,936,000 after buying an additional 93,943 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Enerpac Tool Group by 52.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 173,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,537,000 after buying an additional 59,421 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Enerpac Tool Group by 0.5% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,786,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,386,000 after buying an additional 42,538 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE:EPAC opened at $19.91 on Wednesday. Enerpac Tool Group Corp. has a 52 week low of $17.53 and a 52 week high of $28.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a current ratio of 2.77. The company has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of 35.55 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $23.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.37.

Enerpac Tool Group (NYSE:EPAC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, September 28th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.05). Enerpac Tool Group had a net margin of 6.93% and a return on equity of 7.23%. The firm had revenue of $145.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $150.48 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.02 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Enerpac Tool Group Corp. will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 1st were paid a $0.04 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 30th. Enerpac Tool Group’s payout ratio is presently 22.22%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on EPAC. TheStreet downgraded shares of Enerpac Tool Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Enerpac Tool Group from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Enerpac Tool Group from $26.00 to $22.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.00.

About Enerpac Tool Group

Enerpac Tool Group Corp. is a diversified industrial company. The firm engages in the designing, manufacturing, and distribution of industrial products and systems to various end markets. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Tools and Services; and Other. The Industrial Tools and Services segment supplies both products and services to a broad array of end markets, including industrial, energy, mining and production automation markets.

