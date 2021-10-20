The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Has $909,000 Stake in CBIZ, Inc. (NYSE:CBZ)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company trimmed its stake in CBIZ, Inc. (NYSE:CBZ) by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 27,733 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 626 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned about 0.05% of CBIZ worth $909,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Huntington National Bank grew its position in CBIZ by 16.9% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,492 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in CBIZ by 23.8% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in CBIZ in the 1st quarter worth $195,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in CBIZ in the 1st quarter worth $207,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in CBIZ in the 2nd quarter worth $225,000. Institutional investors own 88.38% of the company’s stock.

Get CBIZ alerts:

In related news, Director Benaree Pratt Wiley sold 2,100 shares of CBIZ stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.83, for a total transaction of $71,043.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Jerome P. Grisko sold 10,053 shares of CBIZ stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.70, for a total transaction of $338,786.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CBIZ from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 16th.

Shares of CBIZ stock opened at $34.97 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.10. CBIZ, Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.00 and a twelve month high of $35.45. The firm has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.28 and a beta of 0.68.

CBIZ (NYSE:CBZ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The business services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.13. CBIZ had a net margin of 7.66% and a return on equity of 13.61%. The business had revenue of $278.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $259.90 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that CBIZ, Inc. will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About CBIZ

CBIZ, Inc engages in the provision of financial, insurance, and advisory services. It operates through the following segments: Financial Services, Benefits and Insurance Services, National Practices, and Corporate and Other. The Financial Services segment offers accounting, tax, government health care consulting, financial advisory, valuation, and risk advisory services.

Featured Story: What is dividend yield?

Receive News & Ratings for CBIZ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CBIZ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.