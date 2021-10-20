The Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) Hits New 12-Month High at $43.24

The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $43.24 and last traded at $43.16, with a volume of 126246 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $41.82.

Several analysts recently weighed in on MOS shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on The Mosaic from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Bank of America increased their target price on The Mosaic from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. HSBC upgraded The Mosaic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $37.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Mizuho started coverage on The Mosaic in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut The Mosaic from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.09.

The company has a market capitalization of $16.23 billion, a PE ratio of 11.30, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $34.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.56.

The Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.18. The Mosaic had a return on equity of 10.02% and a net margin of 14.25%. The company had revenue of $2.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.83 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.11 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 37.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Mosaic Company will post 4.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 1st. The Mosaic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.29%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in The Mosaic by 149.4% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 863 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 517 shares during the last quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA lifted its stake in The Mosaic by 968.1% during the second quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 1,004 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 910 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in The Mosaic during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in The Mosaic by 2,900.0% during the second quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Agricole S A bought a new stake in The Mosaic during the second quarter worth about $51,000. 73.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Mosaic Co engages in the production and marketing of concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients. The company operates its businesses through it’s wholly and majority owned subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. The Phosphates segment owns and operates mines and production facilities in North America which produces concentrated phosphate crop nutrients and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients, and concentrated crop nutrients.

