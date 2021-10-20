The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Shares Bought by Altman Advisors Inc.

Altman Advisors Inc. raised its stake in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 8.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,709 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,437 shares during the period. The Procter & Gamble comprises 1.5% of Altman Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Altman Advisors Inc.’s holdings in The Procter & Gamble were worth $2,660,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Boit C F David purchased a new position in shares of The Procter & Gamble in the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,239,000. Claro Advisors LLC grew its stake in The Procter & Gamble by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 12,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,708,000 after buying an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Fortress Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Procter & Gamble in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $629,000. KLK Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Procter & Gamble in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $585,000. Finally, Kesler Norman & Wride LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC now owns 30,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,282,000 after buying an additional 2,308 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.51% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Carolyn M. Tastad sold 7,772 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.77, for a total transaction of $1,101,836.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Michael G. Homan sold 667 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.37, for a total value of $96,294.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 748,024 shares of company stock worth $106,760,698 in the last 90 days. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts have recently commented on PG shares. UBS Group started coverage on The Procter & Gamble in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $138.00 price target for the company. Citigroup lifted their price objective on The Procter & Gamble from $150.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised The Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $147.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Erste Group raised The Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Truist Securities raised their price target on The Procter & Gamble from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, The Procter & Gamble has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $150.28.

Shares of NYSE:PG traded up $0.61 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $141.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 221,026 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,834,445. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.70. The Procter & Gamble Company has a fifty-two week low of $121.54 and a fifty-two week high of $147.23. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $143.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $138.81. The company has a market capitalization of $343.05 billion, a PE ratio of 25.63, a PEG ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.43.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.02. The Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 31.49% and a net margin of 18.80%. The business had revenue of $20.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.87 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.63 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.8698 per share. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 21st. The Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is currently 61.48%.

The Procter & Gamble Profile

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment comprises of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

