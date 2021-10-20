The Procter & Gamble Company to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.87 (NYSE:PG)

The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, October 14th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.8698 per share on Monday, November 15th. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 21st.

The Procter & Gamble has increased its dividend by 13.9% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 59 years. The Procter & Gamble has a dividend payout ratio of 58.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect The Procter & Gamble to earn $6.38 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.32 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 52.0%.

NYSE:PG opened at $140.66 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.70. The Procter & Gamble has a one year low of $121.54 and a one year high of $147.23. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $143.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $138.81. The stock has a market cap of $341.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.43.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.02. The Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 31.49% and a net margin of 18.80%. The business had revenue of $20.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.87 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.63 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Procter & Gamble will post 5.94 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on PG. Citigroup boosted their price target on The Procter & Gamble from $150.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Truist upped their price objective on The Procter & Gamble from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on The Procter & Gamble from $130.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Truist Securities upped their target price on The Procter & Gamble from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on The Procter & Gamble from $163.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $150.28.

In other news, CAO Michael G. Homan sold 667 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.37, for a total transaction of $96,294.79. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Nelson Peltz sold 207,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.43, for a total value of $29,483,010.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 748,024 shares of company stock valued at $106,760,698 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in The Procter & Gamble stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $349,000. Institutional investors own 62.51% of the company’s stock.

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment comprises of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

