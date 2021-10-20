The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.80% and a return on equity of 31.49%. The company had revenue of $20.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.87 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.63 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis.

NYSE PG traded up $1.12 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $141.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 412,694 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,834,445. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $143.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $138.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The Procter & Gamble has a 1 year low of $121.54 and a 1 year high of $147.23. The company has a market capitalization of $344.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.63, a PEG ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.43.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 22nd will be issued a $0.8698 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 21st. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.45%. The Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.48%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PG. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $150.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $146.00 target price on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $130.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $150.28.

In other news, CEO Gary A. Coombe sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.22, for a total transaction of $2,904,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 33,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,913,518.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Nelson Peltz sold 207,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.43, for a total value of $29,483,010.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 748,024 shares of company stock worth $106,760,698. 0.51% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in The Procter & Gamble stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 2,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $349,000. Institutional investors own 62.51% of the company’s stock.

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment comprises of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

