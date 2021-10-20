The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $20.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.87 billion. The Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.80% and a return on equity of 31.49%. The business’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.63 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:PG traded up $0.92 on Wednesday, reaching $141.58. 470,561 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,834,445. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The Procter & Gamble has a 1-year low of $121.54 and a 1-year high of $147.23. The firm has a market cap of $343.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a 50-day moving average of $143.07 and a 200-day moving average of $138.81.

Get The Procter & Gamble alerts:

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.8698 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 21st. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.46%. The Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is currently 61.48%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Erste Group upgraded shares of The Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $150.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $163.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, The Procter & Gamble presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $150.28.

In related news, CEO Marylynn Fergusonmchugh sold 49,899 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.32, for a total value of $7,151,524.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Nelson Peltz sold 207,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.43, for a total transaction of $29,483,010.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 748,024 shares of company stock worth $106,760,698. Corporate insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in The Procter & Gamble stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $349,000. 62.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Procter & Gamble Company Profile

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment comprises of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

Further Reading: What is the Nikkei 225 index?

Receive News & Ratings for The Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.