The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) to Post Q4 2021 Earnings of $1.33 Per Share, William Blair Forecasts

The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) – Stock analysts at William Blair dropped their Q4 2021 EPS estimates for The Progressive in a note issued to investors on Thursday, October 14th. William Blair analyst A. Klauber now forecasts that the insurance provider will post earnings per share of $1.33 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.38. William Blair also issued estimates for The Progressive’s Q1 2022 earnings at $1.40 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.20 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.36 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $5.85 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on The Progressive from $93.00 to $90.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Raymond James dropped their price target on The Progressive from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Barclays dropped their price target on The Progressive from $86.00 to $84.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on The Progressive in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $95.21.

NYSE:PGR opened at $92.62 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $93.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $96.60. The firm has a market cap of $54.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.97, a PEG ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.46. The Progressive has a 52-week low of $84.89 and a 52-week high of $107.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

The Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The insurance provider reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $12.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.33 billion. The Progressive had a return on equity of 23.52% and a net margin of 12.00%. The Progressive’s revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.59 earnings per share.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of The Progressive by 9,885.7% during the second quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 314,749 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $30,911,000 after buying an additional 311,597 shares during the last quarter. Marathon Asset Management LLP lifted its holdings in shares of The Progressive by 110.6% during the second quarter. Marathon Asset Management LLP now owns 1,045,967 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $102,724,000 after buying an additional 549,349 shares during the last quarter. CNA Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of The Progressive by 37.5% during the second quarter. CNA Financial Corp now owns 55,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,402,000 after buying an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Progressive by 37.2% during the first quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC now owns 12,941 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,237,000 after buying an additional 3,511 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of The Progressive by 8.1% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 210,775 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $20,699,000 after buying an additional 15,718 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.14% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO John P. Sauerland sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.47, for a total value of $1,145,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 24,917 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,378,825.99. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Karen Bailo sold 6,326 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.95, for a total value of $606,979.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 32,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,134,110.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 82,248 shares of company stock valued at $7,712,928. 0.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 7th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 6th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.43%. The Progressive’s dividend payout ratio is 5.35%.

The Progressive Company Profile

Progressive Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the provision of personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services. It operates through the following segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines and Property.

